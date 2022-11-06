The Jets had to sweat out a Tyler Bass field goal try on the final snap of the first half, but Bass missed and the Jets remain four points behind the Bills at halftime.

Running back Michael Carter capped a 13-play, 75-yard drive with a six-yard touchdown run that cut the Buffalo lead to 14-10 with 32 seconds left in the half. The Bills quickly moved into Jets territory on completions to Gabe Davis and Dawson Knox, but a couple of incompletions sapped their momentum and they were only able to get close enough for Bass to try a 55-yard kick.

The Bills scored both of their touchdowns on Josh Allen runs. The first was a one-yarder after replays showed he was down just short of the end zone on an 11-yard run on the previous play. His second was a 36-yard sprint around the left side of the line.

Allen has 61 rushing yards to go with 163 passing yards. He’s 13-of-22 and he threw an interception early in the first quarter to kill a red zone chance for the AFC East leaders.

Zach Wilson is 11-of-14 for 90 yards and rookie wideout Garrett Wilson has been his favorite target. The rookie has six catches for 65 yards through 30 minutes of action.

Jets cut Bills lead to 14-10 before halftime originally appeared on Pro Football Talk