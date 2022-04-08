Tracking Tiger:

Tiger Woods shot 71 in first round at Augusta; can he do better in Round 2? Follow along

Jets cut Alex Lewis from reserve/retired

Charean Williams
·1 min read

The Jets waived offensive guard Alex Lewis on Friday.

Lewis, 29, announced his retirement last summer, and the Jets placed him on the reserve/retired list. His retirement came two weeks after a head injury caused him to leave the team.

Lewis agreed to a pay cut last spring, dropping his salary from $5.8 million to $3 million for the 2021 season but eliminating the 2022 season from Lewis’ contract.

He originally joined the Jets in 2019 and played 24 games with 21 starts in two seasons with the team.

Lewis, a fourth-round choice of the Ravens in 2016, ends his career with 44 appearances and 39 starts.

Jets cut Alex Lewis from reserve/retired originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Glass Lewis recommends vote against Goldman Sachs' one-off executive bonuses

    The executive pay proposal will be put to an advisory vote at Goldman's annual general meeting scheduled on April 28. "We are concerned about special, one-off grants to the CEO and COO considering their quantum and structural issues," Glass Lewis said in a note to Goldman's investors, seen by Reuters on Friday. Goldman declined to respond to Reuters request for comment.

  • LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. to visit Jaguars

    The Jaguars would shock a lot of fans if they took LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. with the first overall pick. Still, it's nothing wrong with doing their homework on him.

  • Josh Bynes returning to Ravens

    Linebacker Josh Bynes returned to the Ravens for a third tour of duty in 2021 and he’ll be sticking around for another year. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com reports that Bynes has agreed to re-sign with the AFC North team. It will be a one-year deal for Bynes. Bynes started 12 of the 14 games he [more]

  • 4 things to know about new Panthers LB Damien Wilson

    New Panthers LB Damien Wilson has a cousin in Carolina's scouting department. Oh, and he used to be an NFL RB.

  • Two more coaches join Brian Flores’ class action lawsuit

    One former head coach and one former defensive coordinator are joining Brian Flores.

  • Brandin Cooks Agrees To Two-Year Extension With Houston

    Brandin Cooks will be staying in Houston as he agreed to a two-year extension worth up to 39.6 million...

  • Ronnie Harrison re-signing with Browns

    The Browns are getting safety Ronnie Harrison back on the roster. Harrison’s agent Drew Rosenhaus announced that the veteran is re-signing with the Browns. It will be a one-year deal in Cleveland. Harrison joined the Browns in a 2020 trade with the Jaguars, who had taken him in the third round of the 2018 draft. [more]

  • Giants sign Nigerian native and football newcomer Roy Mbaeteka

    Players entering the NFL usually have a background in football, but the newest member of the Giants has a different background. The team announced the signing of Roy Mbaeteka on Friday. Mbaeteka was born and raised in Nigeria and did not play any organized football before taking part in a camp in his home country [more]

  • Rams only have 2 pressing roster needs with NFL draft approaching

    With the Rams' additions in free agency, they've left themselves with only two pressing roster needs ahead of the draft.

  • Lakers have not ruled out waiving Russell Westbrook

    The Lakers, league sources say, have not ruled out simply parting ways with Westbrook via the waive-and-stretch provision . A straight release of Westbrook that essentially transforms his mammoth player option for next season into what lives on ...

  • Bills were not on O.J. Howard’s free-agent radar until something changed

    #Bills were not on O.J. Howard's free-agent radar until something changed:

  • Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

    Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins [more]

  • Tyrann Mathieu ‘heartbroken’ over split with Chiefs

    In an exclusive interview with KC Star columnist Sam McDowell, Tyrann Mathieu spoke on his split with the #Chiefs. "Bro, I was depressed."

  • Deshaun Watson’s Risk of NFL Discipline Rises as Lawsuits Expand

    Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson recently avoided criminal charges over allegations that he assaulted massage therapists, but 22 civil lawsuits against him stand, and in two of them, theories of unlawful acts have expanded. The further the litigation goes, the more insight for the NFL, which could punish Watson at any time. On April 4, […]

  • Tyrann Mathieu “heartbroken” by end of time with Chiefs

    In the early part of the offseason, both safety Tyrann Mathieu and the Chiefs expressed interest in continuing to work together but their relationship has come to an end. Mathieu became a free agent last month and remains unsigned after the Chiefs opted to add safety Justin Reid on a three-year, $31.5 million deal. In [more]

  • Philadelphia Eagles sign Devon Allen after impressive Pro Day

    The Philadelphia Eagles liked what they saw from Devon Allen at the Pro Day and signed him to a contract for the 2022 season.

  • Twitter reacts to Bears signing CB Tavon Young, TE Ryan Griffin

    In case you were sleeping last night, the Bears added CB Tavon Young and TE Ryan Griffin. Here's how fans are reacting to the new signings.

  • Kelly on leaving Irish for LSU: 'We were on different paths'

    On the first floor of the LSU Football Operations Center, left of the front desk, is the performance nutrition center. If you want to know why Brian Kelly left Notre Dame after 12 years spent leading college football's most storied program to become the coach at LSU, the answer in part lies in one of the nicest cafeterias in college sports. “It’s been awesome because you’ve got incredible facilities, you’ve got players that want to be great,” Kelly told The Associated Press on the eve of his first spring practice at LSU.

  • Masters 2022 live updates: Tiger Woods 1-over-par at Augusta; Stewart Cink sinks hole-in-one

    Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods shot 1-under 71 in his return to Augusta National but started slowly Friday. Stewart Cink gets hole-in-one.

  • Frustrated Wolff snaps at Masters

    Augusta National's reputation for decorum proved no match for Matthew Wolff's Masters frustrations on Thursday.