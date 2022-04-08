The Jets waived offensive guard Alex Lewis on Friday.

Lewis, 29, announced his retirement last summer, and the Jets placed him on the reserve/retired list. His retirement came two weeks after a head injury caused him to leave the team.

Lewis agreed to a pay cut last spring, dropping his salary from $5.8 million to $3 million for the 2021 season but eliminating the 2022 season from Lewis’ contract.

He originally joined the Jets in 2019 and played 24 games with 21 starts in two seasons with the team.

Lewis, a fourth-round choice of the Ravens in 2016, ends his career with 44 appearances and 39 starts.

Jets cut Alex Lewis from reserve/retired originally appeared on Pro Football Talk