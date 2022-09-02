Jets create cap space by restructuring C.J. Mosley’s contract

Myles Simmons
The Jets have opened up some significant cap space.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, New York has converted $14.88 million of linebacker C.J. Mosley’s base salary into a signing bonus to open up $11.904 million in cap room for the 2022 season.

The Jets also added two void years on the contract to spread out the hit.

Mosley signed a five-year, $85 million deal with New York in 2019. He played only two games that year with a groin injury sidelining him for most of the season. He then opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

But Mosley was back last year, starting 16 games. he recorded 168 total tackles with 2.0 sacks, a pair of forced fumbles, and a pair of passes defensed.

