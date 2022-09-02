Jets create cap room, restructure C.J. Mosley’s contract

The Jets needed a little breathing room with their salary cap situation and were able to accomplish that by restructuring the contract of linebacker C.J. Mosley.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, the Jets converted $14.88 million of Mosley’s $16 million base salary into a signing bonus and also added two void years to his contract. As a result, the Jets saved about $12 million in cap space.

Mosley’s cap number for 2022 is $5.6 million dollars. His cap numbers for 2023 and 2024 rise to about $21.5 million and he will leave about $6 million in dead money in 2025 (if he plays out his contract).

As Connor Hughes of SNY notes, $17.5 million of Mosley’s base salary in 2023 is non-guaranteed. If the Jets were to move on, they’d save about $6.5 million in cap space but leave about $15 million in dead money.

The one thing to note, though: $17.5m of Mosley's base next year is non-guaranteed and he has offset language in his contract. So the Jets could get additional relief if they cut him & he signed elsewhere. #Math https://t.co/Qnh9dt1nXk — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 2, 2022

The interesting note here too is that if the Jets cut Mosley next offseason, if he signed with another team for more than $1.5 million, that difference would be cap relief for the Jets due to the offset language in Mosley’s contract.

#Jets can still cut Mosley after '22 if they wanted. Now: $11.84m dead, $10.12m savings. But because CM has offset language & $500k GTD base, whatever he signs for with another team (over $1.5m) goes back to #NYJ in relief NYJ would still carry dead $, but cap hit lessens https://t.co/Qnh9dt1nXk — Connor Hughes (@Connor_J_Hughes) September 2, 2022

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire