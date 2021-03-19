Jets could be in better position than Bears to trade for Russell Wilson

Ryan Morik
·1 min read
Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson

The Chicago Bears reportedly made a hefty offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson that was declined.

The offer reportedly included three first-round picks, a third-rounder, Kyle Fuller, and Akiem Hicks.

But ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that a reason for the decline is that the Bears could not give the Seahawks an immediate replacement for the eight-time Pro Bowler.

"You don't make that trade unless you have an obvious successor to Russell Wilson," Schefter said on Get Up.

He never specifically mentioned the Jets, but that sure is a money quote about what the Seahawks want if they were to trade away Wilson.

And the Jets could give Seattle what they want.

The Jets have both Sam Darnold, who has received some deserved criticism, but there are some around the league who are still high on his potential.

They also have the No. 2 pick, which could very easily be a quarterback, most likely Zach Wilson or Justin Fields.

Schefter also said he was told the Bears are still "paying attention" to Wilson. If that's the case, there's no reason why the Jets shouldn't do the same.

