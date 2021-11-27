What should Jets do at cornerback position with Brandin Echols out?

Brandin Echols during pre-game warmups

During the offseason, the Jets opted not to use major resources on the cornerback position. Clearly, Robert Saleh had confidence in his staff to get decent production from the young cornerbacks already on the roster and their collection of rookies despite pressure to make a splash from the Jets fan base.

To some extent, that confidence has paid off. Bryce Hall has exceeded expectations on the outside as he leads the team with eight pass breakups, and rookie Michael Carter II has stepped seamlessly into a starting role in the slot where he’s been targeted over 50 times but hasn’t yet been beaten for a touchdown.

The other corner position had been manned by another rookie, Brandin Echols, who had been having an up-and-down season despite having shown flashes of potential at times. Although he started each of the first nine games, Echols was never 100 percent secure in that role and had been replaced or rotated out a few times over the course of the season.



When Echols got injured in the Bills game, it was Javelin Guidry who replaced him. Guidry had impressed down the stretch as a slot cornerback in his rookie season in 2020 but once Carter won that role, Guidry started to earn some work on the outside instead. However, the Bills went after him and Stefon Diggs beat him for a touchdown in that game.

In Sunday’s game against Miami, the Jets turned to another rookie: the undrafted Isaiah Dunn. Prior to this game, Dunn had only played four defensive snaps, but he had broken up two passes in those plays, including one that ricocheted to Sharrod Neasman for an interception, so the Jets were hopeful he could build on this. Exposed to a much bigger role against the Dolphins, Dunn looked a bit lost in zone coverage and was involved in a number of blown coverages, including one that led to Mack Hollins’ 65-yard touchdown.

Saleh expressed some frustration at that play, which he referred to as “poor eye discipline” so it wouldn’t be altogether surprising to see the Jets turn back to Guidry instead on Sunday. Guidry, who led the team in forced fumbles last season, could be the fastest player on the team based on his 40-yard dash at the combine.

Dunn’s poor awareness in coverage is concerning, but Echols had also displayed some poor awareness at times, while impressing with his actual coverage skills. The team may therefore view them as having similar levels of upside where the coverage skills can be nurtured, with the hope being that their overall play will improve once they get more comfortable in the system.

Guidry and Dunn are not the only two options at this position. Fifth round pick Jason Pinnock has been getting some playing time in the Jets’ dime package and could be set to earn himself a bigger role. Lamar Jackson is only on the practice squad, but he started six games last season. The oldest cornerback on the roster is Justin Hardee, but it would be surprising to see the Jets use him on defense when he’s so integral to their special teams units.

One final option could be to give Rachad Wildgoose a shot. The sixth-round rookie was recently poached from the Bills’ practice squad where he had been all season after getting released in final cuts so he’s yet to make his NFL debut.

While it might seem a bit soon for the Jets to put a player into the starting lineup just a few weeks after acquiring them, this is exactly what they just did with safety Elijah Riley, so it’s not completely out of the question. Wildgoose brings good physicality and timing to the role and could be another developmental project to add into the mix, so the team could be keen to get an early look at what he can do.

Once Echols returns, the assumption is that he will resume his role as the starting cornerback. However, if one of the other youngsters can step up in his absence, they have a realistic chance to make the role their own. That could set up a good competition for playing time at training camp next year.