Jets' Corey Davis out for season with core muscle injury

Corey Davis jets sideline head down no helmet

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis will undergo core muscle surgery and is done for the season, head coach Robert Saleh announced Monday.

Davis will undergo the procedure on Tuesday and will look to return 100 percent for the 2022 season.

The 26-year-old wideout returned from a groin injury that sidelined him in the Jets’ road win against the Houston Texans in Week 12. This particular injury, though, happened during the team’s 33-18 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

Against the Eagles, David played 25 snaps and caught two passes for 25 yards. In nine games in his first season with the Jets, Davis caught 34 passes for 492 yards and four touchdowns.

Davis signed a three-year, $37.5 million contract with the Jets as a free agent this offseason, a move the team hoped would bring a veteran presence alongside Jamison Crowder to a young wide receiving core that includes Elijah Moore and Denzel Mims. Davis was supposed to be the team's top option out wide as well, but after a hot start, he cooled off and injuries began to follow.

Saleh also announced cornerback Michael Carter II is in the league’s concussion protocol, but Saleh seemed optimistic he will play on Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.

