Jets' Corey Davis officially inactive for Bengals game due to hip injury

Corey Davis jets sideline head down no helmet

After being limited in practice this week with a hip injury, wide receiver Corey Davis is officially inactive for Sunday’s tilt with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Head coach Robert Saleh said on Friday that it was ‘not looking good’ for Davis to suit up, but the team was still holding out hope that he might be able to go.



Joining Davis on the Week 8 Jets inactive list are QBs Zach Wilson and Joe Flacco, TE Trevon Wesco, RB Tevin Coleman, DL Bryce Huff, and DL Jonathan Marshall.

Davis’ absence certainly doesn’t help matters for QB Mike White, who is making his first NFL start. In six games this season, Davis has hauled in 24 passes for 349 and four touchdowns, leading the team in all three categories.