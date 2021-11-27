Jets' Corey Davis downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against Texans

Jets WR Corey Davis after scoring touchdown vs. Panthers

It sounds more and more likely that the Jets will be without wide receiver Corey Davis for Sunday’s game in Houston against the Texans, as the wideout’s status was downgraded to doubtful on Saturday.

Davis suffered a groin injury on Wednesday and did not practice on Thursday. He was listed as limited on Friday, though Friday practices are typically much lighter than other days of the week.

The Jets' offense will be without rookie running back Michael Carter due to an ankle injury, and now the potential of not having Davis could make things even tougher for Zach Wilson, who will make his return to the field following four missed games due to a knee injury.



Davis has already missed two games this season, but he’s been a reliable option for the Jets when on the field, leading the team with 477 receiving yards and tied for the team lead in touchdowns (four) with rookie Elijah Moore.

The Jets and Texans both come into Sunday’s matchup with 2-8 records, but the Titans are coming off a win over the Tennessee Titans while the Jets have dropped tree straight.