Jets' Corey Davis doubtful for Thursday night's game against Colts

Corey Davis jets sideline head down no helmet

The Jets will likely once again be without one of their big offseason signings as wide receiver Corey Davis is listed as doubtful for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

Davis, who has been nursing a hip injury, would be out for the second consecutive week.

As for the rest of the Jets’ injury report, rookie quarterback Zach Wilson (knee), running back Tevin Coleman (hamstring) and defensive lineman Bryce Huff (back) will all be out.

The newest member of the Jets and trade-deadline acquisition, offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, will also be out but not due to injury.

Offensive lineman George Fant (ankle) is listed as questionable while tight end Trevon Wesco (knee) will suit up.

The Jets will travel to Indianapolis to face the Colts on a short week before coming back home to rest up and get healthier before taking on the division-leading Buffalo Bills next week.