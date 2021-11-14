Jets’ Corey Davis activated for game against Bills

Jets Corey Davis green jersey celebrate TD solo

Despite being questionable all week, the Jets announced that wide receiver Corey Davis will be in the lineup Sunday against the Buffalo Bills.

Davis, who missed the last two games with a hip flexor injury he suffered in practice, will slide back into the WR1 role. In the 26-year-old’s last game, the Jets’ Week 7 matchup against the New England Patriots, he recorded four catches for 47 yards including a touchdown pass from Mike White.

With White starting his third-straight game for the Jets, and returning from his own injury suffered in Week 9, the team will see if the chemistry between Davis and White continues to build.

The Jets also announced the inactives for their game against the Bills. Offensive lineman Isaiah Williams, running back La’Mical Perine, defensive linemen Tim Ward and Jonathan Marshall, safety Elijay Riley, and quarterback Zach Wilson will not dress on Sunday.

Joe Flacco will back up White as Wilson recovers from a knee injury he suffered in Week 7.