Jets in contact with Corey Davis about potential reunion

The Jets released Corey Davis on March 14 after he applied for reinstatement to the NFL, but there's a strong possibility the wide receiver winds up back with Gang Green.

Speaking to reporters on Monday at the AFC coaches breakfast, Robert Saleh said the Jets are in "regular contact" with Davis.

"Our door is always going to be open to him," Saleh noted.

SNY's Connor Hughes has reported that the Jets want Davis back.

Reuniting with Davis would be a boon for the Jets, giving them a potentially loaded wide receiving corps that already includes Garrett Wilson and the recently-signed Mike Williams.

Last August, Davis announced he was stepping away from the game, but his reinstatement earlier this month paved the way for his return to the NFL.

The 6-foot-3 wideout spent the first four years of his career with the Tennessee Titans before signing with Gang Green during the 2021 offseason.

He emerged as a weapon during his first two seasons in New York's offense, hauling in 66 receptions for 1,028 yards and six touchdowns.

