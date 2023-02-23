Should the Jets consider signing Taylor Lewan?

The New York Jets need help along the offensive line, particularly at the offensive tackle position. And while many believe they are more likely to address the position during the draft, perhaps in the first round, free agency isn’t completely out of the question. That pool just saw one more name added to the mix.

The Tennessee Titans released left tackle Taylor Lewan, along with wide receiver Robert Woods, linebacker Zach Cunningham and kicker Randy Bullock as they worked to get under the salary cap. Cutting Lewan saved about $14 million in cap space. He was set to enter the final year of the five-year, $80 million contract he signed back in 2018.

So, should the Jets consider signing Lewan? Well, it’s certainly a bit tricky. First of all, similar to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, does Lewan still want to play? Lewan already had the sense he was being released by the Titans and seemed to start hinting at thinking about retirement.

Let’s say he does want to play. Well, Lewan hasn’t exactly been the poster child for availability in recent years. A severe knee sprain in Week 2 caused Lewan to miss the remaining 15 games in 2022 and he suffered a torn ACL in Week 6 of the 2020 season, another 12 games lost. Lewan last played even 15 games in a season back in 2018.

But that’s where the Jets could get creative with the contract if they choose to pursue Lewan and it could be a one-year prove-it deal. Perhaps include incentives and per-game bonuses.

All that said, chances are the Jets probably won’t be going after Lewan. You get the sense he’s ready to hang up his cleats. “If I was going to play another year, my preferred spot would be where I’ve been for the last nine years,” Lewan recently said via the Titans’ website. “I’m a loyal guy and it would feel very uncomfortable for me to wear a different uniform.” And this was before he was officially released, but he knew the writing was on the wall.

With the Jets set to spend big money on a quarterback as well as the upcoming extension for Quinnen Williams, Lewan is probably out of the picture for now. But if the Jets think they can get part of the old Pro Bowl Lewan? Never say never, right?

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire