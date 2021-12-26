Jets’ Conor McDermott with incredible grab for big man touchdown

Zach Wilson had a spectacular TD run in the first half Sunday for the New York Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The rookie QB then threw a TD pass to offensive lineman Conor McDermott, who made arguably the best grab by the New York Jets all season.

Watch as Wilson buys some time in the face of the Jaguars rush. You can follow McDermott as he slips off the line of scrimmage and into the end zone, where he tries to find some space.

He isn’t exactly wide-open but when you have hands like the 6-foot-8, 310-pounder from UCLA, you don’t need to be.

A great grab for a big man TD and Gang Green rejoiced.