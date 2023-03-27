Jets confirm commitment to going all-in on trade for Aaron Rodgers

Coach Robert Saleh said Zach Wilson would be his No. 2 quarterback and general manager Joe Douglas confirmed he isn’t thinking about Lamar Jackson as a backup option during League Meetings in Phoenix on Monday.

In other words, the New York Jets confirmed their strong commitment to trading for current Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

There is no pivot back to Wilson as the starter, or switching gears to trade for Jackson. Mike Garafolo of NFL Network said as much: There is no “Plan B” for the Jets right now. It’s all Aaron Rodgers.

Now, it’s on the Packers and Jets to get the trade completed.

Both Saleh and Douglas expressed confidence in a deal getting done but pushed back on the urgency to get something done. A lack of a hard deadline complicates the issue, especially for a deal with as many factors – compensation and money, namely – involved in this one.

The Jets have to walk a tight line between staying committed publicly to Rodgers, who wants to be in New York, and not losing leverage in trade talks with the Packers, who want premium compensation for the four-time MVP.

One thing is clear: the Jets are operating as if Rodgers will be the team’s quarterback in 2024.

Can Douglas and Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst make progress on finishing the trade during league meetings? Or will this negotiation drag on into April or even up to the draft? The Jets don’t seem in a hurry, but the team is certain of its path.

Story originally appeared on Packers Wire