Jets confident in Zach Wilson as Aaron Rodgers replacement
Jets confident in Zach Wilson as Aaron Rodgers replacement
Jets confident in Zach Wilson as Aaron Rodgers replacement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Jets confident in Zach Wilson as Aaron Rodgers replacement
Jets confident in Zach Wilson as Aaron Rodgers replacement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
The Jets had to play most of Monday night's game without Aaron Rodgers.
Jets coach Robert Saleh said there are no plans to bring in another QB to compete with Wilson for the starting job.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down the current state of affairs for Jets players after the veteran quarterback suffered a shocking season-ending injury in Week 1.
Wilson's going to give whichever quarterback he's playing with a chance to make a play.
More than 22 million people watched Monday night’s game between the Jets and Bills, which set an ESPN record.
From the Butt Fumble to passing on Dan Marino and now to Aaron Rodgers going down on play No. 4, the Jets can't catch a break.
Jets fans barely got to watch Aaron Rodgers before he was down with an injury.
The Aaron Rodgers era in New York ended before it could really begin.
The Jets now have worse odds to win the Super Bowl than the Vikings, Falcons and Seahawks.
Charles McDonald is joined by SB Nation's Justis Mosqueda to dive into the latest in a wild week in the NFL world. The duo start by discussing AI making its way into the NFL before recapping the Greek tragedy that unfolded on the field in last night's Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets primetime matchup, which resulted in Aaron Rodger's unfortunate injury. Later, Charles and Justis give more analysis from NFL Week 1, including the teams they have the least faith in going forward, and cap off the show with analysis about the Green Bay Packers' impressive performance against the Bears and what it means for their season.
Other NFL teams have lost stars, but none quite like the Jets did with Aaron Rodgers.
Xavier Gipson ran back a 65-yard punt return to seal the overtime win for the Jets on Monday night.
Tom Brady is one of the only people on Earth who knows what Aaron Rodgers has been going through as he prepares to start for a new team after nearly two decades with the Packers
At the start of the NFL season, we asked nine analysts to reveal their boldest fantasy football prediction for 2023.
Neither Rodgers nor his Jets teammates are shying away from the huge expectations this season. Now it's time to turn the hype into reality.
Aaron Rodgers told Giants DE Jihad Ward, "I don't even know who you are, bro."
Aaron Rodgers took his first snaps as Jets quarterback.
The Aaron Rodgers era is over in Green Bay.
Cook didn't come out and say he's a Jet because of Rodgers' presence. But he is the latest to join New York's increasingly loaded roster for a promising season.
In the second preseason edition of Four Verts, Charles McDonald digs into Jordan Love flashing his potential, Indianapolis needing to reconsider its options, and an emotional night that's almost impossible to manufacture.