Jets ‘comfortable’ with price of Aaron Rodgers trade despite criticisms

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas has defended the assets his team have given up to acquire Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

On Monday, news emerged that the Packers had agreed to trade the 10-time Pro Bowl quarterback along with their 2023 first-round pick (No 15 overall) and a 2023 fifth-round pick (No 170). In return they will receive the Jets’ 2023 first-round pick (No 13 overall), a 2023 second round pick (No 42), and a 2023 sixth-round pick (No 207). The Packers will also receive a conditional 2024 second-round pick that will become a first-rounder if Rodgers plays 65% of the Jets’ offensive snaps this season.

Many believe that the Jets paid a steep price for a player who will turn 40 in December, and recorded one of the worst statistical seasons of his career in 2022. Critics have pointed out that Rodgers, who has spoken of retiring on a number of occasions, could walk away from football next summer and still leave the Jets needing to give a first-round pick to the Packers in 2024.

On the flip side, Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, was hampered by injury last season, has a talented supporting cast around him at the Jets and won the most recent of his four NFL MVP awards just two years ago.

“I mean, obviously, we’re comfortable with how this deal is shaped,” Douglas said on Tuesday. “I don’t think anyone ever walks away from a negotiation where you feel like you won everything in terms of what’s going back and forth. But ultimately our goal from the beginning was to add Aaron to the team and so we were able to get that agreed to and [we’re] just excited get him here.”

Rodgers said he was “90% retired” before deciding he wanted to play for the Jets. On Tuesday, Douglas declined to say how long he believes Rodgers will play for.

“I don’t want to put words in his mouth – you guys will have the opportunity to ask him those specific questions – but we’re obviously excited about this opportunity, excited about this deal and excited having him on this team,” Douglas said.

Whether or not the Jets gave up too much for Rodgers, there is little doubt he makes the team stronger. Since the terms of the trade were announced, the Jets have leapt from outsiders to sixth favourites to win the Super Bowl. Rodgers represents a major upgrade over Zach Wilson, the Jets’ former No 2 overall pick who has struggled badly since bring drafted in 2021. Douglas said he believes Rodgers will make Wilson a better player.

“I feel like this is going to be a great thing for Zach,” Douglas said. “No one works harder, no one loves ball [more] than Zach Wilson and him having the opportunity to really shadow and be with a Hall of Fame quarterback every day, every hour – that’s a great opportunity, a great learning experience.”

Jordan Love, who was drafted in 2020 to eventually replace Rodgers, will now step in as Green Bay’s starting quarterback. He will replace a future Hall of Famer, who led the Packers to 11 playoff appearances and a Super Bowl title. Rodgers leaves as the franchise’s leader in touchdown passes (475), completion percentage (65.3) and passer rating (103.6). He also made 10 Pro Bowls and was an All-Pro first-teamer on four occasions.