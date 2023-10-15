Jets come back to stun Eagles 20-14

There are no more undefeated teams in the NFL.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' third interception of the day set up Breece Hall's go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter and the Jets defense forced three incompletions in four plays to kill the final Eagles possession of the night. The result was a 20-14 home win that cost the Eagles their spot as the league's lone unbeaten team.

Hurts' pick came on the first play after the two-minute warning. A first down would have iced the game, but Jets safety Tony Adams stepped in front of the pass to tight end Dallas Goedert and returned it to the 8-yard-line. Hall scored on the next play and any concerns that he left the Eagles too much time were quickly washed away by the Jets defense.

Quinnen Williams and Bryce Hall also had interceptions of Hurts, who last threw three picks in a game during the 2021 season. The Eagles also lost a fumble and missed a field goal while letting a 14-3 lead slip through their fingers.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown had seven catches for 131 yards and Hurts ran for 47 yards, but the turnovers kept the Eagles from building on their early lead. Thanks to 2.5 sacks by Haason Reddick and the Jets offense's inability to reach the end zone, it looked like that might still stand up but Adams' pick turned the tide for the home team.

Zach Wilson piloted a Jets offense that went 2-of-11 on third downs, but he didn't turn the ball over and got the ball to top wideout Garrett Wilson eight times for 90 yards. Hall ran for 39 yards and had 54 receiving yards as the Jets were able to do just enough offensively to make sure that their defense didn't get left out on the field too long.

Edge rushers Jermaine Johnson and Bryce Huff had productive days against an Eagles line that was missing right tackle Lane Johnson after an ankle injury in the first half. Johnson forced two of the interceptions by jarring the ball away from Goedert on Williams' pick and hitting Hurts as he delivered the pass that Hall interceptied. Huff had 1.5 sacks of the otherwise elusive Hurts.

The Jets are now 3-3 after navigating a tough early schedule and the loss of quarterback Aaron Rodgers. They will have a bye in Week Seven and return to face the Giants in a "road" game in Week Eight.

The Eagles had never lost to the Jets before and they certainly found a way to make it a memorable loss. They will try to kick off another winning streak against the Dolphins in Philly next weekend.