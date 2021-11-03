Jets at Colts Week 9 pick and prediction

Mike White black uniform throwing football

JETS (2-5) at Indianapolis Colts (3-5)

Thursday, 8:20 p.m.

Spread: Colts, -10 1/2

No respect. No respect at all.

The Jets shock the world by beating the Cincinnati Bengals, a team with one of the top offenses in the NFL, behind the heroics of quarterback Mike White in his first professional start, and Vegas still puts them as double-digit underdogs?

There’s no thought that maybe they have something here, that White can do it again on a short week, on the road against the Colts?



OK, it does seem like a little much to ask, even though the Colts don’t quite have the same explosive offense that the Bengals do. They have a pretty good one, though, with a strong running game behind Jonathan Taylor. And even quarterback Carson Wentz had been playing relatively mistake-free football until his two interceptions last week. And their defense is probably a little stronger, too.

But none of this is really about the Colts. It’s about White and whether he was a one-game wonder or whether he can do it again.

First of all, if White does play as well as he did last Sunday, when he completed 37 of 45 passes for 405 yards and three touchdowns, plus those two deflected interceptions, then the Jets really might have a quarterback controversy. If he duplicates that performance, how can the Jets take him out even if Zach Wilson is healthy enough to return the following week against the Buffalo Bills?

The answer is: They can’t. But try not to worry too much about that, though, because chances are it’s not going to be a concern. Everyone outside the Jets organization clearly underestimated White – and probably quite a few inside, too, if they’re being honest. But it was still his first NFL start.

White played a near-perfect game and had a perfect storm of help from his teammates. He is still a guy who didn’t see the field in his first three NFL seasons, and the Jets are still a very young, mistake-prone team. The magic that they all had on Sunday is not likely to last.

The Jets’ best hope, though, is that White can at least continue to move the offense the way he did against the Bengals, which was so much better than Wilson had been moving it. If he can make the right reads, the quick throws, and the smart decisions, the Jets’ offense can work the way it’s supposed to work.

That’s the real takeaway from last Sunday – not that White is a star, but that the Jets offense can look pretty good when a competent quarterback is running it. White’s decision making helped everything, including the running game, which seemed revived.

If that continues, they can, at the very least, stay in any game and slow it down.



The real question is: Can White avoid the big mistakes that often plague young quarterbacks? He did have those two interceptions, though both of them were off his receivers’ helmet or hands. And there were a couple of other passes that were a little dangerous. He’s not going to get away with those all the time.

And the Colts, by the way, are plus-9 in turnover ratio this season – good for second-best in the entire NFL. That is likely going to be the difference in this game. The Colts, with nine interceptions, are good at creating turnovers. The Jets, with just one, are not.

And with a ball-hawking team facing a quarterback in his second NFL start … well, maybe it’s too early to completely get off the Mike White bandwagon. He can probably do enough to keep the Jets' offense mostly moving in the right direction and probably within the oddly large point spread. But pulling out another victory might be difficult.

White's bandwagon is full. But it would be crazy not to expect at least a bit of a bumpy ride.

Pick: Take the Jets plus the 10 ½ points

Prediction: Colts 23, Jets 17

My record straight up: 4-3

My record against the spread: 3-4