Jets coach Robert Saleh talks Zach Wilson and a typical day at camp | Jets Nation: Inside Camp

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh catches up with SNY's Jeane Coakley at training camp to talk about his adjustment to being in charge of Gang Green, the development of rookie quarterback Zach Wilson, his typical day as a coach during camp, and how he learned to be "authentic" in his new job. Jets Nation: Inside Camp is the show where SNY takes you behind the scenes with Gang Green during training camp. Steve Gelbs hosts alongside Bart Scott, Leger Douzable and Ralph Vacchiano.