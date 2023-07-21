Jets coach Robert Saleh says he would be ‘shocked’ if Aaron Rodgers didn’t play multiple years

NEW YORK — When the Jets traded for Aaron Rodgers in April, it was unknown how long the 39-year-old quarterback might play for the team.

On Friday, Jets coach Robert Saleh said Rodgers is having so much fun he believes he will play beyond the 2023 season.

“I don’t even want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that,” Saleh said about asking for a long-term commitment from Rodgers. “I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks into this building, let loose, have a little bit of fun, BS with the guys, come to the office, talk to us and just enjoy playing football.

“If you enjoy playing football, you are going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn’t put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway. I would be shocked if he doesn’t play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there.”

If Rodgers wants to play more than one season for the Jets, that would be ideal for the franchise. Gang Green exchanged 2023 first-round picks with the Packers, giving a 2023 second-round pick (No. 42) and a sixth-round selection (No. 207) along with a conditional second-round choice in 2024 if Rodgers plays more than 65% of the Jets snaps.

During his press conference on Thursday, Rodgers hinted at wanting to play for more than one year. In an interview with 98.7 ESPN Radio in New York Friday, Rodgers was asked about his plans past the 2023 season.

“I’m not a big cliche guy,” Rodgers said. “Most people would say, ‘I’m taking this one day at a time or one year at a time,’ but the Jets gave up a lot for me, so to play just one year would be, I think, a disservice, but if that one year turns out to be a magical year, who knows?”

The Jets haven’t had a stable quarterback situation in decades, leading to some frustrating years for the team. With the addition of Rodgers, there has been talk from prognosticators that the Jets could contend for a spot in the Super Bowl.

Before Rodgers plays in 2024, the Jets will need to rework his contract. He has two years at a cap hit of $107.6 million for the 2024 season. Rodgers is only taking up $1.2 million on the Jets 2023 cap in 2023.

The Jets and Rodgers are expected to restructure his contract again to make it more salary-cap friendly. Meanwhile, Rodgers is having fun at training camp, laughing and joking with teammates on the sidelines and on the field between plays.

“I’m just enjoying my time with Todd [Downing] and Rob [Calabrese] in the room,” Rodgers said.

“The staff is really solid on the offensive side, defense side as well, but I know the offensive side better.

“I’ve been enjoying the conversations and testing the guys every single day because I don’t like wasting reps. If we’re going to be out here, whether it’s a walkthrough rep or an individual rep, let’s make sure we get something out of it.”

Jets not worried about slow offensive start during training camp

The Jets’ offense did not have a good showing during their first training camp practice on Thursday. Some of the same miscues carried over to Friday’s practice as well.

To begin 11-on-11 drills, the Jets’ offense had multiple false start penalties. Then when Gang Green was able to snap the ball on time, both running backs and receivers dropped several passes.

“Defense is on year three, a pretty good defense and the offense has a new play caller, a new quarterback coaches, you got new O-Line coaches, O-Line, receivers, obviously the quarterback, so a lot of things are going to be different,” Saleh said. “It’s going to take time.

“But, the big thing is getting used to the verbiage and the new playbook and all the phenomenal things that they’ve done their entire career, like catching the ball. That will just happen naturally. But when you’re thinking and you’re playing on your heels and you’re trying to absorb so much new information, that’s going to happen.”

Because of all the drops, Rodgers had an uneven day. He completed 6 of 12 passes during 11-on-11 drills. Many of the receptions were made by running backs out of the backfield.

“Anytime you learn a new offense and anytime you get into camp, you have to be patient,” Jets tight end Tyler Conklin said. “Everybody wants to come out here and be perfect from Day 1, it’s just not realistic. We gotta learn each other, build chemistry, we all gotta learn the ins and outs of this offense so we can play at the highest level possible.”