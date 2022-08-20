The newest version of the Madden game came out on Friday (farewell, once again, to my 99 Ultimate Team). On that same day, Jets coach Robert Saleh capped a joint practice with the Falcons by bestowing video-game hype on one of Atlanta’s best young talents.

“He is a create-a-player on Madden,” Saleh said, via Scott Bair of the Falcons’ official website. “That’s exactly what you would look like. He’s going to be a dynamic football player for a long time. Anytime you get a chance to see just different avatars, they’re just different. When you get a chance to go up against those guys, it’s looks different, it feels different, and it elevates, and it just teaches you a few things.”

On Saturday, Pitts was asked if he was aware of Saleh’s remarks.

“I saw it, yeah,” Pitts said, via Bair. “It was pretty cool.”

Pitts also was asked if he’d create-a-player with his size, weight, physique, and skills.

“Close to it,” he said.

Pitts had 68 catches for 1,026 yards as a rookie. Somehow, he scored only one touchdown. He’s hoping to be even better in Year Two.

“Mentally, I feel like I’ve grown,” Pitts said. “Especially before the ball is snapped. I’m still trying to get better at it, both post-snap and pre-snap, by maturing mentally first.”

As that happens, he’ll get better and better. And closer and closer to performing like a man among boys. Or a create-a-player among 59s.

Jets coach Robert Saleh: Falcons TE Kyle Pitts is a “create-a-player” in Madden originally appeared on Pro Football Talk