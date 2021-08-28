Jets coach Robert Saleh on decision to sit Zach Wilson, players that stood out vs Eagles | Jets Post Game

Jets Head Coach Robert Saleh felt that with team's offensive line unsettled, the decision was made not to dress rookie quarterback Zach Wilson for the preseason finale against the Eagles. It did allow veterans Josh Johnson and James Morgan to get plenty of reps as they compete for roster spots. Saleh was also impressed with slot corners, Michael Carter and Javelin Guidry, who 'can be starters in this league'. Saleh will now meet with GM Joe Douglas to make tough decisions as they trim the roster, which the Jets coach says is 'the worst part of camp' .