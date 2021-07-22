Jets coach Greg Knapp dead at 58 following bike accident

Jets passing game specialist Greg Knapp died Thursday morning in the hospital. His agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed the news to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

Knapp, 58, was hit by a car on Saturday in California while riding his bike. The accident left the longtime NFL coach in critical condition. Knapp was rendered unconscious immediately and did not regain consciousness, according to Klis.

Jeff Sperbeck, Greg Knapp’s agent, has just announced coach Knapp has pass away from injuries suffered while riding his bicycle Saturday in Calif. and was struck by a vehicle.

"Today at 11:32 am PST, Greg Knapp (aka Knapper) was called back home to Heaven."

Knapp was an NFL coach for the past 24 years

Knapp was an NFL coach for the past 24 years, most recently as the Falcons quarterbacks coach from 2018-2020. Robert Saleh hired him to join the Jets this past offseason. Knapp previously worked with the quarterbacks on the Broncos, Raiders, Texans, Seahawks and 49ers.

The Jets released statements from the Knapp family, Saleh and Woody Johnson following Knapp’s death.

Knapp is survived by his wife, Charlotte, and three daughters.