Jets coach Greg Knapp in critical condition after bike accident

Jets assistant coach Greg Knapp is in critical condition following a bicycle accident, according to Mike Klis of Denver’s 9News.

Knapp, New York’s passing game specialist, was hospitalized with serious injuries after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in California over the weekend. Knapp’s agent, Jeff Sperbeck, confirmed the story to 9News.

Knapp has been coaching in the NFL since 1997. With much of his work focused on developing quarterbacks, the 58-year-old has made stops with the 49ers, Falcons, Raiders, Seahawks, Texans and Broncos. With Peyton Manning playing beneath him, Knapp won a Super Bowl in 2015 as Denver’s quarterbacks coach. He held the same position with the Falcons over the past three seasons.

Knapp was hired to Robert Saleh’s staff in New York in January. He spent the spring working closely with rookie QB Zach Wilson.