Jets coach Adam Gase gives amazing answer to Tom Brady age question originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has owned the AFC East for almost 20 years, and New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is well aware of that fact.

Gase spent the last three seasons as head coach of the Miami Dolphins and went 2-4 against Brady's Patriots over that span. He was hired as New York Jets coach in January after the Dolphins fired him, meaning he's still going to be seeing Brady at least twice per season for the foreseeable future.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Gase doesn't exactly seemed thrilled about it, at least judging by his response to this question about Brady asked during Tuesday's NFL coaches breakfast in Arizona.

Adam Gase on Tom Brady playing into his forties: "I wake up and I feel like s--t...and he's older than me" pic.twitter.com/OG9OIEXFbT — SNY (@SNYtv) March 26, 2019

To put the ages in perspective, Brady will be 42 in August, while Gase turned 40 in March.

Brady shows few signs of slowing down despite his age. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards with 29 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season. These stats don't jump off the page, but he also lacked consistently strong weapons in the passing game as a result of suspensions to Julian Edelman and Josh Gordon, as well as injuries that limited Rob Gronkowski. Brady also helped lead the Pats to a sixth Super Bowl title during a playoff run that saw him make all the clutch plays when needed.

Story continues

The Jets made some nice improvements in the offseason, most notably the signings of running back Le'Veon Bell and linebacker C.J. Mosley in free agency. Those additions, however, are unlikely to be enough for the Jets to compete with the Patriots, which could give Gase and his coaching staff plenty of sleepless nights when preparing to face New England.

Click here to download the new MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Celtics easily on your device.