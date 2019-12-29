Jets close year with a 13-6 win over the Bills

The Jets opened the year with a loss to the Bills and they were able to reverse that result in the regular season finale.

Sam Darnold threw a fourth quarter touchdown and a Bills offense that was missing a lot of key players failed to get in the end zone during a 13-6 Jets victory. The win leaves the Jets with a 7-9 record and doesn’t impact the Bills as they were locked into the No. 5 playoff seed regardless of the results.

With the Chiefs moving up to the No. 2 seed, the Bills also know that they’ll be in Houston to face the Texans next weekend. They’ll get cornerback Tre'Davious White, wide receiver John Brown and running back Devin Singletary back for that game and quarterback Josh Allen will play more than a handful of plays. They’ll have to wait to find out if cornerback Levi Wallace will be able to play after leaving with an ankle injury in the first half.

Matt Barkley took over for Allen and turned the ball over three times to help the Jets overcome a pair of missed field goals by Sam Ficken. Darnold ended the season by going 23-of-36 for 199 yards with the touchdown and an interception on a wet day in Buffalo.

Finishing 7-9 after starting the year 0-4 and falling to 1-7 seems like a stepping stone to future success for the Jets, although that’s mitigated a bit by how lopsided most of their losses were and how often the offense scuffled its way to winning results like the one they got on Sunday.

It’s certainly better than where things appeared to be going at the midway point of the year, but whether it is a sign of growth is a question that will be on hold for many months.