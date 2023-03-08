The Jets aren’t letting their pursuit of Aaron Rodgers keep them from doing other business.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the team has created some cap space by restructuring the contract of tight end C.J. Uzomah. Uzomah had $4.5 million of his salary converted to a signing bonus, which clears $3.6 million in cap space for the coming season.

Uzomah signed with the Jets as a free agent last year and caught 21 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns in 15 appearances.

Members of the Jets organization flew to California to meet with Rodgers on Tuesday and any cap space they can conjure up would be helpful to efforts to fit him into the roster if a trade is agreed to with the Packers.

Jets clear cap space with C.J. Uzomah restructure originally appeared on Pro Football Talk