Jets release CB Bless Austin in slew of roster moves

Bless Austin during Jets practice

The Jets have released CB Bless Austin, SNY's Ralph Vacchiano confirmed.

It may appear to be a surprising move considering Austin was slated for a starting role with New York at corner this season. However, the Jets were reportedly in talks with teams regarding a potential trade for the Rutgers product.

Austin was considered a project when the Jets took him in the sixth round in 2019. He could've been a first-rounder had he not had multiple knee injuries throughout his college career. He showed glimpses of solid coverage in his two seasons with New York, but ultimately, the Jets decided to part ways with him.



What this means for the Jets' cornerback situation is interesting. Bryce Hall is the only starter with sixth-round pick Brandin Echols behind Austin on the Jets' unofficial depth chart. So he would move into the starter's spot as of now.

The Jets also made a bunch of other additions to their roster after cut down day...

Browns fourth-round pick, S Sheldrick Redwine, has been signed and added to the active roster.

Normally at free safety, he has 69 career tackles with three passes defended and one interception.

Chiefs DE Tim Ward and Jaguars LB Quincy Williams, the brother of Jets DT Quinnen Williams, have been added by GM Joe Douglas.

Ward played in just a single game in his rookie season last year for Kansas City. He had a sack and five combined tackles.



As for Williams, he has more experience with 18 total NFL games. He had eight starts in 11 games in 2019 as a rookie, with 48 combined tackles (two for loss). However, he played just seven games with no starts in 2020.

Two Jets players who were cut Tuesday were also claimed. C Corey Levin has landed with the Houston Texans and S Elijah Campbell is now with the Miami Dolphins.

Practice Squad Additions

New York is adding TE Kenny Yeboah, WR Vyncint Smith, QB Josh Johnson, and RB Josh Adams to the practice squad.



Yeboah, in particular, is a project the Jets are looking to work on, as he has all the raw athletic ability to thrive at the position. The technical side just needs some work.