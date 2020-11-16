Jets claim Pat Elflein off waivers from Vikings

Pat Elflein‘s name has appeared on the transactions wire a number of times this week. He was activated from injured reserve and waived by the Vikings.

On Monday, Elflein learned the Jets claimed him off waivers. The team announced the move.

As the league’s only winless team, the Jets have first dibs on waiver claims.

Elflein played all 52 snaps at right guard in the Vikings’ season opener before a thumb injury in practice landed him on injured reserve Sept. 17. The Vikings activated him off injured reserve Nov. 13 before cutting him a day later.

He has played right guard, left guard and center in 44 regular-season games with 43 starts over his first four seasons.

The Vikings selected Elflein in the third round of the 2017 draft out of Ohio State.

