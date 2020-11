Pat Elflein with Vikings

The Jets claimed offensive lineman Pat Elflein off waivers from the Vikings, the team announced on Monday.

Elflein, 26, sustained a thumb injury after playing just one game this season for Minnesota. He was activated off of injured reserve, but waived on Saturday.

The 2017 third-round pick out of Ohio State has appeared in 44 games (43 starts) in his NFL career, seeing time at center and both guard spots.