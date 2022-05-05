Jets claim Nate Herbig off waivers

The Jets have added some depth for their offensive line.

New York has claimed offensive lineman Nate Herbig off waivers, per the transaction wire. Philadelphia cut him earlier this week.

Herbig entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Stanford in 2019. He’s appeared in 33 games with 17 starts, five of which came in 2021.

Jets General Manager Joe Douglas was the Eagles’ vice president of player personnel when Herbig signed with Philadelphia following the 2019 draft. Just over a month later, Douglas was hired to be New York’s G.M.

