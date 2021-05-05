The Jets added some depth to their wide receivers group on Wednesday.

Per Field Yates of ESPN, New York claimed Matt Cole off waivers after the 49ers cut him on Tuesday.

Cole has familiarity with several members of the Jets’ coaching staff from their shared time with San Francisco, including head coach Robert Saleh and offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur.

Cole initially signed with the Dolphins as an undrafted free agent last spring. While he was on Miami’s practice squad for most of the season, the 49ers signed him to their active roster late in the year. Cole played in the team’s Week 17 matchup against the Seahawks, recording 16 special teams snaps.

Jets claim Matt Cole off waivers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk