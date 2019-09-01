Jets claim Kaare Vedvik, three others off waivers

The Jets were interested in former Ravens kicker-punter Kaare Vedvik, before the Vikings set fire to a fifth-round pick for the privilege of cutting him.

So the Jets were happy to sweep up the ashes.

Via Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Jets claimed the Norwegian specialist off waivers, along with three other players.

The Jets also claimed wide receiver Braxton Berrios, defensive end John Franklin, and defensive back Bennett Jackson off waivers.

The Jets were looking for an upgrade at kicker after Taylor Bertolet struggled in the preseason, but it’s unclear if Vedvik is an upgrade. He missed three field goals and had a punt returned for a touchdown during his brief stay in Minnesota.

At least it didn’t cost them a future asset to find out.