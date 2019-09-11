Jets claim Jordan Willis, place Quincy Enunwa on injured reserve

Jets head coach Adam Gase confirmed at his Wednesday press conference that wide receiver Quincy Enunwa will miss the rest of the season with a neck injury and the team formally moved him to injured reserve later in the day.

In a corresponding move, the team announced that they’ve claimed defensive end Jordan Willis off of waivers. Willis was dropped by the Bengals on Tuesday.

Willis was a 2017 third-round pick and played every game for Cincinnati the last two seasons. He recorded 45 tackles and two sacks in those appearances. He was inactive for last weekend’s game against Seattle.

Willis is the second defensive lineman to join the Jets since the cut to 53 players. They also claimed John Franklin-Myers off of waivers from the Rams.