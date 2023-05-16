Jets claim Javelin Guidry off waivers

The Jets have brought back cornerback Javelin Guidry, claiming him off waivers from the Atlanta Falcons.

Guidry originally joined the Jets in 2020 and played two seasons in New York mostly on special teams and also started three games and played in all 17 at cornerback in 2021.

Guidry spent last season with the Las Vegas Raiders, playing four games, mostly on special teams.

Guidry was originally signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Utah. He ran a 4.29 40-yard dash at the Scouting Combine.

