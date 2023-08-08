Jets claim Grant Hermanns off waivers from Bucs

Offensive tackle Grant Hermanns is returning to the Jets.

The team claimed Hermanns off waivers Tuesday, a day after the Buccaneers cut him.

Hermanns spent training camp with the Jets last year. He played two games with the team and saw action on seven special teams snaps.

He joined the Dolphins' practice squad in October and the Buccaneers' practice squad in December.

The Bucs signed Hermanns to a futures contract after the season.

In a corresponding move, the Jets waived offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste with an injury designation.

Cajuste, a third-round pick of the Patriots in 2019, appeared in 10 games, with three starts, for New England last season. His only other career action came in 2021 when he played seven games with two starts.

