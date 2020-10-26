Jets claim former third-round pick DE Daeshon Hall off waivers

The Jets made a waiver claim on Monday, scooping up DE Daeshon Hall from the Philadelphia Eagles.

The move likely came because it was learned that DL Kyle Phillips needs season-ending ankle surgery, which head coach Adam Gase revealed to reporters during his conference call. He suffered the injury in the Jets' 18-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

Hall has had injury issues of his own, which is why he hasn't played yet this season. He suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 with the Eagles last year.

A third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers back in 2017, the 25-year-old has collected 1.5 sacks and nine combined tackles over three years in the league.