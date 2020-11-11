Jets claim former Giants CB Corey Ballentine

Corey Ballentine vs Eagles

On Wednesday, the Jets announced that they have claimed former Giants cornerback Corey Ballentine off of waivers.

Ballentine was released by the Giants on Tuesday after 22 games over two seasons with the team. He registered only 16 tackles so far this year, while his punt return average dipped more than four yards per return from last season.

The Giants drafted Ballentine in the sixth round (pick No. 180) of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Washburn University. He's made 46 tackles and two pass deflections over two seasons, and also returned 19 punts for 447 yards with a long of 52 yards.