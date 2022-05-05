Jets claim former Eagles OL Nate Herbig off waivers
The #Jets have claimed former #Eagles G Nate Herbig, per league source.
— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 5, 2022
Nate Herbig wasn’t unemployed for long and the former Stanford offensive guard landed in a perfect situation after being claimed by the Jets according to Mike Kaye.
Back in March, Philadelphia placed a right of first refusal tender on Herbig giving the organization the right to match any offer given by another team.
Herbig was due to make $2.433 million next season after starting 17 total games for the Eagles over the past two seasons due to injury.
Philadelphia also has Isaac Seumalo returning from a 2021 foot injury, and the organization has several options at either guard spot heading into the NFL draft.
In New York, Herbig joins Dan Feeney and Greg Van Roten as offensive guards.
