Jets claim former Eagles guard Nate Herbig

Nate Herbig Eagles

Joe Douglas is always on the hunt for offensive line upgrades, and the Jets struck again on Thursday, claiming former Philadelphia Eagles guard Nate Herbig off waivers.

Herbig, a 23-year-old Stanford product, was originally signed by the Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2019. Over the course of three seasons, Herbig proved to be a reliable backup on the interior of the line, appearing in 33 games and starting 17 contests when injuries forced him into the lineup.

Herbig signed his RFA tender with Philadelphia worth $2.4 million last week, but the Eagles had reportedly been shopping him during the draft. Unable to find a trade partner, the Eagles placed him on waivers.

Douglas has added a number of valuable pieces to the Jets’ O-line since taking over as GM, including at the guard spots with Pro-Bowler Laken Tomlinson and first-round draft pick Alijah Vera-Tucker. Herbig will likely compete for a depth spot with players like Conor McDermott and Dan Feeney.