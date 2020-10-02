Jets claim former Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson

The Jets made a move to bolster their running back depth on Friday, claiming former Detroit Lion Ty Johnson.

Johnson, 23, was waived by the Lions on Thursday after originally being drafted out of Maryland by Detroit in 2019.

The 5-foot-10, 210-pound back made somewhat of an impact for Detroit as a rookie, rushing for 273 yards on 63 carries, while adding another 109 yards as a receiver. Johnson also has the ability to contribute as a kick returner, as he had three returns for Detroit last season, good for 58 yards.

He seemed to fall out of the running back rotation this year, though, receiving just one target and no carries in two games before being waived. He found himself behind Adrian Peterson, Kerryon Johnson, and D’Andre Swift on this year’s depth chart.

The Jets have decent depth in the backfield, but the production hasn’t been there. Le’Veon Bell is still on Injured Reserve and not able to come back to the active roster until Week 5 at the earliest. Frank Gore leads the team with 174 rushing yards, but he’s averaging just 3.2 yards per carry. Rookie La’Mical Perine is also averaging just 3.7 yards per tote, and only played 10 snaps in Thursday’s loss to the Broncos.

Johnson could be an interesting element for the Jets, whether as a runner or perhaps in the return game.