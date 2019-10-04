Jets claim Conor McDermott

Jets head coach Adam Gase said early this week that he was considering shaking up the offensive line and the team closed out the week by adding a new lineman to the 53-man roster.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports the team has claimed Conor McDermott off of waivers. The Bills cut McDermott on Thursday.

The Jets are McDermott’s third stop in the AFC East. He was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2017 draft and moved on to the Bills before the start of his rookie season. McDermott appeared in five games last season, but was inactive for each of Buffalo’s game this season.

Jets left guard Kelechi Osemele is set to miss Sunday’s game after being listed as doubtful with shoulder and knee issues. McDermott gives the team another healthy depth option.

The Jets also signed quarterback David Fales on Friday. Defensive lineman Bronson Kaufusi has been waived and defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers was placed on injured reserve to open two roster spots.