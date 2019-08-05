Jets claim Alex Brown, waive Quadree Henderson

The Jets have two more players named Alex on the roster than they had a day ago.

In their official announcement of the trade with Baltimore that brings offensive lineman Alex Lewis to the team, the Jets have also announced that they claimed cornerback Alex Brown off of waivers. Wide receiver/kick returner Quadree Henderson was waived in a corresponding move.

Brown hit the waiver wire on Sunday when the Eagles dropped him from their roster to make room for linebacker Asantay Brown. He went undrafted in April and originally signed with the 49ers, but made his way to the Eagles in July.

Henderson joined the Jets in April. He returned five kicks for 112 yards and five punts for 68 yards in five games for the Giants last season.