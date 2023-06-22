Jets S Chuck Clark to miss 2023 season with torn ACL: reports

May 23, 2023; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets safety Chuck Clark (23) warms up during OTA s at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. / Jonathan Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets have been dealt a blow to their defense before Training Camp has even begun, with safety Chuck Clark lost for the season due to a torn ACL, per multiple reports.

Clark, acquired in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason, was on track to start alongside Jordan Whitehead, but a knee injury suffered during OTAs has ended his first season in New York.

SNY’s Connor Hughes previously reported that Clark was getting a second opinion on his knee, but further testing appears to have confirmed the team’s worst fears.

Clark, 28, spent his first six seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, working his way up the depth chart from a sixth-round draft pick to a full time starter in each of the last four seasons.

The Jets worked quickly to add safety depth on the day that the Clark injury news initially broke, signing veteran Adrian Amos to a one-year deal.

With Clark now out for the season, it appears Amos, a former Chicago Bear and Green Bay Packer, is in line to start alongside Whitehead, but plenty can change between now and the start of the regular season.