Jets choose Sam Ficken as next kicker

The Jets have found their next kicker.

They can only hope this is the last time they do this.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Jets plucked Sam Ficken from today’s workout.

Ficken was with the Packers and Seahawks this offseason, and was with the Rams briefly in 2017 and 2018.

He’s hit 2-of-3 career field goals, and should be a boon for New York tabloid headline writers in the coming weeks.

UPDATE 3:09 p.m. ET: The Jets announced the Ficken signing, and the corresponding release of Kaare Vedvik.