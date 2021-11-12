Jets chant Mike White’s name whenever he enters the locker room

Jets fans serenaded Mike White with chants of his name after he led Gang Green to a stunning win over the Bengals at MetLife Stadium in Week 8.

Now, his teammates are getting in on the fun.

Chants of White’s name have made their way to One Jets Drive. Every time he enters the locker room, his teammates are there and ready to show him some love.

“The only thing that’s really changed is [I] walk in the locker room and some of these guys won’t stop chanting ‘Mike White,'” the quarterback said Thursday. “And I told them, ‘This has to stop at some point, guys.'”

White has gone from a career backup who had to wait four years to throw an NFL pass to a folk hero in less than a month’s time. The 26-year-old will get the chance to start again this weekend with Zach Wilson working his way back to full strength. If chants of his name surface in East Rutherford for a second straight home game, he’ll know he’s doing something right under center.

“I hope there’s Mike White chants, because that means the offense is doing something good,” he said. “I hope to hear some type of cheering from the fans.”

