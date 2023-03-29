Before Jets get a chance to meet with Calais Campbell, tackle signs with Falcons

Billy Riccette
·1 min read

The Jets were supposed to meet with defensive tackle Calais Campbell on Thursday. That will now happen now because Campbell has found his new team. He is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

The Jets were hoping to land Campbell to add another veteran presence on the defensive line, particularly at defensive tackle after losing Sheldon Rankins and Nathan Shepherd in free agency, though they did keep Solomon Thomas. The Jets will now have to continue to their search on that front now that Atlanta and new defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen didn’t let him get away.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire

