Jets CB Tae Hayes arrested for marijuana possession: reports

Jets CB Tae Hayes, 26, was arrested early Sunday morning in Alabama and charged with marijuana possession, according to multiple reports.

Hayes was arrested in Morgan County at 3:46 a.m. and released at 5:07 a.m. on $300 bond.

The charge is a a second-degree misdemeanor, according to Trinity PD records.

"A Jets spokesman said the team is aware of the situation and will refrain from further comment, as it is a pending legal matter," according to ESPN's Rich Cimini.

Hayes played one game for the Jets during the 2023 season and made two tackles.

Over four seasons in the NFL since going undrafted out of Appalachian State, he's played for six teams in the regular season, including the Jets. Hayes has made 18 tackles with two passes defended, one fumble recovery, and no interceptions in 14 games.