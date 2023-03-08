Jets CB Sauce Gardner not happy with Pete Carroll’s joke on Twitter

Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner recently made headlines with comments regarding his draft process, and he wasn’t exactly thrilled with the Seahawks. According to Gardner, he says he was uncomfortable during his interview with the Seahawks because Pete Carroll was too close to him.

Well, Gardner’s comments certainly made their way to Carroll’s attention, and Seattle’s 71 year old coach responded to the 2022 Defensive Rookie of the Year on Twitter.

Hey @NextGenStats a little help here? Trying to get a measurement between me and @iamSauceGardner pic.twitter.com/iPWBgxWgka — Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) March 7, 2023

It does not take long when browsing through Carroll’s Twitter account to see he is not the most active user. Tweets from him are infrequent, and understandably mostly Seahawks related content. Clearly, Gardner’s comments struck a nerve with Carroll enough for him to poke a little fun online.

However, Gardner did not seem to appreciate the joke and fired back on his Twitter. He also continued to talk about it on his live Twitch stream, accusing Seattle’s PR team of merely being jealous of his Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

This cant be you that posted this. Imma just assume it’s y’all media team who picked 3 pictures when we weren’t by eachother and posted it just for the internet lol. And imma keep it pushing🤣 Sincerely, DROY GARDNER xoxo😉 https://t.co/hYmD1nYUnM — D’ROY GARDNER (@iamSauceGardner) March 7, 2023

@iamSauceGardner is live on twitch losing his mind over @PeteCarroll trolling him. He so sensitive bro you started it pic.twitter.com/mhy0SP2Vas — HOT TAKES ANA 🏈 (@FootballGirlAna) March 7, 2023

It appears there is a bit of a cross country rivalry brewing between the Seattle Seahawks and the New York Jets… or perhaps just Sauce Gardner. However, both sides will have to wait at least a year to duke it out on the field, as the Seahawks and Jets are not scheduled to play each other in 2023.

Story continues

Unless of course, they meet in the Super Bowl. If that’s the case, bring a jacket because Hell obviously froze over.

More Latest Seahawks News!

Seahawks locking up Geno Smith sends message to other free agents Geno Smith, Seahawks agree to 3-year deal worth $105 million Doug Baldwin vouches for this Stanford WR prospect: 'Love his game'

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire